NTT 9M Net Profit Up, Operating Profit Down; Backs FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. or NTT (NTT) reported Thursday that its profit attributable to the company for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 increased 0.6 percent to 796.92 billion yen from 792.13 billion yen last year. Earnings per basic share were 214.20 yen, up from 203.25 yen last year.

Operating profit, meanwhile, declined 5 percent to 1.45 trillion yen from 1.53 trillion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenues were 8.86 trillion yen, up 0.8 percent from 8.80 trillion yen last year.

Overseas sales grew 4.8 percent from last year to $14.7 billion. Overseas operating income margin dropped 0.6 percentage points to 2.5 percent.

For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020, the company continues to expect attributable net profit of 855 billion yen or 231.00 yen per basic share, operating profit of 1.55 trillion yen and operating revenues of 11.89 trillion yen.

