NTSX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund ETF (Symbol: NTSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.30, changing hands as low as $35.08 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTSX's low point in its 52 week range is $29.60 per share, with $38.2399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.12.
