NTST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.92, changing hands as low as $16.84 per share. NetSTREIT Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTST's low point in its 52 week range is $13.49 per share, with $18.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.95.

