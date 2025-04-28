$NTST Earnings Results: $NTST Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NTST ($NTST) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $45,910,000, beating estimates of $44,307,229 by $1,602,771.

$NTST Insider Trading Activity

$NTST insiders have traded $NTST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MANHEIMER (President, CEO and Secretary) has made 8 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $190,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL P DONLAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,270 and 0 sales.

$NTST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $NTST stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

$NTST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $18.0 on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

