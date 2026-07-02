Is NTSK Stock a Buy as Growth Shifts to a Crucial Second Half?

Netskope NTSK offers a mixed investment setup. The cybersecurity company has growth tied to cloud security, secure access service edge and AI-driven enterprise protection.



The question is whether that promise is enough right now. Improving margins and raised guidance help the bull case, but cash flow pressure, softer expansion metrics and heavy second-half dependence keep the risk profile elevated.

NTSK Revenue Targets Support the Bull Case

Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $879-$883 million, implying 24-25% year-over-year growth. It also expects annual recurring revenue growth to finish within about one point of revenue growth.



The second half matters. Management expects a larger share of net new annual recurring revenue later in fiscal 2027 as newer sales representatives ramp and AI Security adoption broadens.

Netskope Inc. Price and Consensus

Netskope Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netskope Inc. Quote

Netskope Margins Are Moving in the Right Direction

Netskope’s unit economics are improving. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 77% in the fiscal first quarter, up three percentage points year over year.



Operating leverage also moved in the right direction, with non-GAAP operating margin improving four points year over year to negative 14%. For fiscal 2027, management expects non-GAAP operating margin of negative 9.5% to negative 10% and positive quarterly free cash flow in the second half.

NTSK Still Has Near-Term Financial Friction

The near-term cash profile is less clean. Operating cash flow was negative $53.9 million in the fiscal first quarter, while free cash flow was negative $57.2 million.



The shift to annual billings is weighing on collections, and second-quarter non-GAAP operating margin guidance remains negative 14% to negative 15%. Netskope still needs stronger bookings conversion to support the raised outlook.

Netskope Valuation Needs Better Execution

The valuation leaves some upside, but not a wide margin for error. NTSK’s price target is $13, compared with a stock price of $11.66 as of July 1, 2026.



That target is based on 2.72 times forward 12-month sales. Execution risks tied to pricing pressure, partner concentration and slower expansion make that upside less straightforward.

NTSK Looks Like a Watchlist Name for Now

Netskope is investable for investors who believe AI security demand and second-half execution will come through. Its platform breadth and enterprise relevance remain important positives.



Still, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Zscaler ZS frame the competitive challenge. Both are major security vendors in areas that overlap with Netskope’s cloud-delivered security and secure access markets, keeping pricing and deal timing risks in focus.

Netskope Ratings Reinforce a Cautious View

The bottom line is that NTSK looks more like a watchlist name than a clear buy. The company has improving fundamentals, but fiscal 2027 depends heavily on later-quarter conversion and better cash flow.



NTSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It also has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F. Since the Zacks Rank is designed around near-term earnings estimate trends and Zacks Style Scores help evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, the current combination points to limited quantitative support for the stock’s near-term setup.

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Netskope Inc. (NTSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.