NTSB Probes Tesla Semi Truck Crash And Fire

August 22, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB has opened an investigation into the recent crash and fire of a Tesla Inc. Semi truck in California.

In the incident, the Tesla Semi ran off the road on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, California in the early morning Monday. Though no one was injured in the accident, the vehicle's battery subsequently caught fire and the freeway in both directions were closed for several hours.

In a post on X platform, the U.S. Transportation Safety Board said, "The NTSB, in coordination with the California Highway Patrol, has opened a safety investigation into the August 19th crash and fire involving a Tesla electric powered truck tractor on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, California."

In its website, Tesla describes Semi, the more powerful, more efficient and fully electric, as the future of electric trucking. The company states that Semi comes standard with active safety features that pair with advanced motor and brake controls to deliver traction and stability in all conditions.

The Tesla Semi, which is said to be in pilot production at present, are being added by several companies in their fleets including PepsiCo.

Tesla is expected to start full production of the Semi by the end of 2025, and will start rolling out vehicle to external customers in 2026.

On the Nasdaq, Tesla is currently trading at $222.98, down 0.13 percent.

