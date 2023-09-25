News & Insights

Commodities
JBLU

NTSB probes JetBlue flight that experienced severe turbulence, injuring eight

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

September 25, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said it has opened an investigation into a JetBlue JBLU.O flight that experienced sudden severe turbulence and led to eight apparent injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday on JetBlue Flight 1256, an Airbus AIR.PA A320, near Jamaica while en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the board said.

JetBlue said the seven customers and one inflight crew member were met by medical personnel and transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment and the flight landed safely.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was also investigating the flight. Serious injuries as a result of turbulence remain rare, according to FAA data. A total of four passengers and 13 crew were seriously injured in 2022 in U.S. passenger flights.

"JetBlue will work to support our customers and crewmembers," a company spokesperson said. "The aircraft for this flight has been taken out of service for inspection."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonali Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBLU
AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.