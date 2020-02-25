NTSB faults Tesla, U.S. regulators in deadly 2018 Autopilot crash

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday criticized Tesla Inc 's TSLA.O lack of system safeguards in a fatal March 2018 California Autopilot crash and U.S. regulators "scant oversight."

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tesla - unlike five other auto manufacturers - has ignored safety recommendations issued in 2017. "It's been 881 days since these recommendations were sent to Tesla. We're still waiting," Sumwalt said at a hearing to determine the crash's probable cause.

Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot is tied to at least three deadly crashes since 2016.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.