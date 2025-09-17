NTR's Potash Volumes Hit Record High: Can Demand Keep Driving Growth?

Nutrien Ltd.’s NTR second-quarter and first-half 2025 potash sales volumes reached record highs, driven by potash affordability and robust consumption in North America and major offshore markets. It registered potash sales volumes of roughly 3.99 million tons in the second quarter, up 12% from the prior-year quarter.



The company is expected to maintain the momentum in the second half, driven by strong demand. Favorable grower economics, improved affordability and low inventory levels are driving potash demand globally.



Nutrien raised its potash sales volume guidance to 13.9-14.5 million tons, driven by anticipated higher global demand. Its potash shipments in the third quarter are expected to be backed by strong uptake on its summer fill program in North America and consistent demand in Brazil. NTR also increased its global potash shipment forecast to 73-75 million tons for full-year 2025, factoring in solid demand.



Among its peers, The Mosaic Company MOS saw improved potash sales volumes in the second quarter, thanks to a pickup in production. Mosaic’s potash sales volume totaled 2.3 million tons, improving from 2.1 million tons in the prior quarter. For full-year 2025, Mosaic raised its potash production volume guidance to between 9.3 million and 9.5 million tons.



Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI saw a 25% increase in potash sales volumes to 69,000 tons. The solid increase in Intrepid Potash’s sales volumes was driven by a rise in production. Intrepid Potash targets potash production of 270,000-280,000 tons for full-year 2025.

NTR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Nutrien has gained 26.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s rise of 20.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NTR is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 12.84, a modest 2.6% discount to the industry average of 13.19X. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 26.2% and 1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.