NTRS Post-Stress Test Policy: Does it Highlight Capital Strength?

Following the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test results, Northern Trust Corporation NTRS announced its intention to increase its quarterly common dividend 10% from 80 cents to 88 cents per share, subject to approval by its board of directors. The proposed dividend hike reflects management’s confidence in the company’s capital generation capabilities and the strength of its balance sheet.



The stress test reaffirmed that the company remains well-capitalized even under a severely adverse economic scenario, giving it ample flexibility to continue returning excess capital to shareholders.



Northern Trust has consistently demonstrated a disciplined approach to shareholder distributions and the proposed dividend increase extends that commitment. Last year, the company raised its dividend 6.7%. It has a payout ratio of 33% and a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 2.58%. This suggests that NTRS has been able to grow shareholder distributions without stretching its earnings or weakening its capital position.



Beyond dividends, Northern Trust continues to adopt a measured approach toward capital returns through share repurchases. Rather than announcing a buyback authorization this time, the company reiterated that it will continue repurchasing shares opportunistically and in a disciplined manner. In October 2021, the company announced a 25-million share repurchase program with no expiration date. As of March 31, 2026, 1.64 million shares were available under the plan.



NTRS’ strong liquidity profile reinforces its ability to sustain these shareholder-friendly actions. As of March 31, 2026, the company had total debt (comprising long-term debt and other borrowings) worth $10.7 billion, while Federal Reserve and other Central Bank deposits totaled $41.7 billion. Such a substantial liquidity cushion enhances NTRS’ financial flexibility, enabling it to comfortably meet obligations, navigate periods of market volatility and continue executing its capital return strategy.

How Does Northern Trust’s Capital Action Compare With Peers?

NTRS chose to highlight its dividend increase while relying on its existing buyback authorization following the test results. However, a few large banks like JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley MS paired dividend increases with sizeable share repurchase announcements.



JPMorgan announced a plan to raise its quarterly dividend to $1.65 per share from $1.50 and authorized a massive $50-billion share repurchase program, one of the largest in the industry. JPM’s CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the bank’s preparedness for a wide range of economic scenarios, underscoring its robust capital position and earnings power.



Morgan Stanley announced that it will boost its dividend 15% to $1.15 per share. Also, Morgan Stanley reauthorized a $20-billion share repurchase program, highlighting confidence in its capital generation capabilities.

NTRS’ Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, shares of Northern Trust have gained 25.9%, outperforming the industry’s 15.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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