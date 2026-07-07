NTRS to Exit Guardianship Business With WTFC Deal in Strategic Pivot

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS has agreed to sell its guardianship services business to Wintrust Financial Corporation's WTFC subsidiary, Wintrust Private Trust Company. The transaction, expected to close later this year, includes approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management (AUM). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The business provides guardianship services for individuals who are legally unable to manage their own affairs because of age, disability or incapacity. As part of the agreement, Northern Trust's guardianship team is expected to join WTFC after the transaction closes, ensuring continuity of service for clients.

Sale Aligns With NTRS' Core Growth Strategy

The divestiture aligns with Northern Trust's broader strategy of strengthening its core wealth management, asset servicing and asset management businesses. By exiting the guardianship services business, the company can further concentrate on expanding its larger fee-based franchises while continuing to invest in its core businesses.

In line with this strategy, the company's investment management division, Northern Trust Asset Management, partnered with Envestnet in January 2026 to expand the distribution of its tax-managed direct indexing solutions. In 2025, NTRS launched Family Office Solutions to enhance services for ultra-high-net-worth clients. The company has also continued to secure new asset servicing mandates from global asset owners while benefiting from healthy trust fee growth within its wealth management business.

As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust managed $1.8 trillion in AUM and $18.6 trillion in assets under custody. The sale of the guardianship services business to Wintrust complements these initiatives by further streamlining the company's portfolio and reinforcing its focus on these core franchises, which remain central to its long-term growth strategy.

NTRS’ Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Northern Trust have gained 25.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.8%.

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At present, NTRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Steps Taken by Other Financial Firms

Last week, Deutsche Bank AG DB entered into a definitive agreement to sell its retail banking, affluent private banking and wealth management business in India to Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The divestiture aligns with DB's broader Global Hausbank strategy, announced in November 2025, which emphasizes simplifying operations, disciplined capital allocation and concentrating investments in businesses with stronger scale and competitive advantages.

In June 2026, Citigroup Inc.'s C subsidiary, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A., operating under the Citi Handlowy brand, announced the completion of the sale of its consumer banking business in Poland to VeloBank S.A. While financially immaterial to the company, the sale provides a modest regulatory capital benefit on a cumulative basis since it was first announced in May 2025.

This marks the final divestiture of the C's international consumer businesses, excluding the largely completed wind-downs and the well-advanced Banamex divestiture. Apart from being a key milestone in Citigroup's streamlining efforts, this allows the company to focus on its core businesses and institutional banking operations.

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Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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