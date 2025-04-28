$NTRB Earnings Results: $NTRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NTRB ($NTRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $640,000, missing estimates of $724,200 by $-84,200.

$NTRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $NTRB stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTRB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.