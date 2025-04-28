$NTRB Earnings Results: $NTRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NTRB ($NTRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $640,000, missing estimates of $724,200 by $-84,200.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NTRB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$NTRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $NTRB stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC removed 16,014 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,425
- UBS GROUP AG removed 14,111 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,462
- ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 10,934 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,499
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 10,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,218
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,527 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,742
- AVANTAX ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. removed 5,031 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,696
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,372 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,592
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NTRB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTRB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTRB forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.