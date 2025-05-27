$NTRB Earnings Preview: Recent $NTRB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NTRB ($NTRB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $678,300 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
$NTRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NTRB stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 74,437 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $456,298
- FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC removed 16,014 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,425
- AVANTAX ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. removed 13,647 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,656
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 11,482 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,384
- ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 10,934 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,499
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 10,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,218
- CITIGROUP INC added 10,209 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,581
$NTRB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
