NTRA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.10, changing hands as high as $34.81 per share. Natera Inc shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.87 per share, with $41.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.47.

