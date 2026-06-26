NTRA, Eledon From Partnership For Prospera Use In Phase 3 Kidney Transplant Trial

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a clinical-stage company in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immune-modulating therapies, have entered into a strategic partnership to incorporate Natera's Prospera kidney transplant assessment test into Eledon's planned Phase 3 clinical trial of tegoprubart, an investigational therapy designed to prevent organ rejection in kidney transplantation.

Eledon has established the regulatory framework for its Phase 3 kidney transplantation program and expects to initiate the trial in late 2026.

Prospera Selected as Exclusive Monitoring Assay

Under the agreement, Prospera will serve as the exclusive donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) monitoring assay for the Phase 3 study.

The trial is expected to enroll approximately 600 kidney transplant recipients across more than 100 transplant centre globally.

Prospera uses a two-threshold algorithm that measures both the relative fraction of dd-cfDNA and the total amount of dd-cfDNA (DQS) to detect early signs of allograft injury that may prompt further clinical evaluation, including biopsy.

About Tegoprubart and the Phase 3 Program Tegoprubart is a novel anti-CD40L antibody that has demonstrated promising efficacy and safety in prior transplant clinical studies. Eledon is developing the therapy to improve graft protection while reducing the toxicities associated with current standard-of-care immunosuppressants such as tacrolimus, which can negatively impact long-term outcomes.

The Phase 3 trial will incorporate longitudinal Prospera monitoring, marking the first time the test will be used as a surveillance tool in a large-scale therapeutic transplant study. The collaboration provides an opportunity to evaluate allograft health through serial molecular monitoring while assessing the impact of an investigational immunosuppression regimen.

NTRA has traded between $131.81 and $271.27 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $260.74, up 0.30%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $261.97, up 0.47%.

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