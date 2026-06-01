NTRA & Diakonos Partner to Use Signatera in Refractory Melanoma Trial

Natera NTRA recently announced a collaboration with Diakonos Oncology to incorporate its Signatera molecular residual disease test into Diakonos’ DOC-RM Phase I/II investigational immunotherapy trial for patients with refractory melanoma.

Management stated that Signatera is well suited to help biopharmaceutical companies evaluate molecular responses throughout treatment. The collaboration with Diakonos could generate deep insight into treatment response dynamics over time by tracking minimal residual disease (MRD) at multiple stages, potentially supporting the future development of treatments for difficult cancers.

Likely Trend of NTRA Stock Following the News

Shares of NTRA have gained 4.4% since the announcement on Friday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 2.5% compared with the industry’s 9.8% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 11.1% in the same timeframe.

In the long run, the collaboration strengthens Natera’s position in precision oncology and biopharma research by expanding the application of Signatera in clinical-stage immunotherapy programs. The partnership provides Natera with an opportunity to demonstrate the value of ctDNA monitoring in difficult-to-treat cancers, where traditional radiographic assessments may not fully capture treatment response. The initiative also supports Natera’s strategy of increasing adoption of Signatera across drug development programs and advancing the use of molecular diagnostics to guide personalized cancer care.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion.



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More on the News

The DOC-RM trial, which started enrolling patients in May, is evaluating DOC1021 (dubodencel), Diakonos’ personalized dendritic cell immunotherapy that received FDA Fast Track designation for unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma. Under the partnership, Signatera will be used to monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) over multiple timepoints.

While immunotherapies have improved outcomes for patients with advanced melanoma, a substantial proportion of patients fail to respond or later develop treatment resistance. The collaboration targets this unmet need in refractory melanoma. In addition, evaluating treatment response through imaging can be difficult in patients receiving immunotherapy. As a result, longitudinal monitoring of ctDNA may offer earlier and more precise insights into molecular response and disease progression during treatment.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the minimal residual disease (MRD) testing market was valued at $1.70 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% through 2034.

Factors like the demand for highly sensitive technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR (dPCR), which accurately detect minimal residual cancer cells to guide treatment decisions and predict patient outcomes, are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Natera recently announced the FDA approval of Signatera CDx as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for use with adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) immunotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The approval marks the first companion diagnostic approval in the blood-based minimal residual disease (MRD) testing space and represents a major milestone in personalized oncology care.

Natera, Inc. Price

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NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Natera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.7%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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