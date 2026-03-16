NTRA Debuts Zenith Genomics Next-Gen Sequencing Test for Rare Diseases

Natera NTRA announced the commercial launch of Zenith genomics, a next-generation whole genome sequencing assay designed to improve the detection and diagnosis of rare genetic diseases. The core technology behind Zenith genomics was developed by MyOme, a clinical whole genome analysis company focused on helping families better understand and assess their disease risks.

Through this exclusive partnership with MyOme, Natera will bring the Zenith genomics to healthcare providers across the United States, leveraging its strong infrastructure that includes extensive electronic medical record integration, robust clinical support systems and deep expertise in high-complexity genomics.

The company will present data on Zenith genomics’ performance at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting in Baltimore, MD.

Per management, by integrating MyOme’s technological innovation with Natera’s nationwide clinical network and expertise, Zenith genomics could significantly improve rare disease diagnostics and help more families receive definitive answers.

NTRA Stock Trend Following the News

Shares of Natera have lost 1.3% since the announcement on Thursday. Over the past six months, the stock has gained 7.3% compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth and the S&P 500’s 1.2% rise.

In the long run, the launch of Zenith genomics strengthens the growth outlook for Natera by expanding its presence in the rapidly growing rare disease diagnostics market. With rare diseases affecting millions and diagnostic delays common, the new whole-genome sequencing assay can drive strong clinical demand. As genomic sequencing becomes increasingly recognized as a standard of care in rare disease evaluation, along with growing coverage from both government and private insurers, Natera is positioned to gain substantial market adoption. Favorable reimbursement trends for comprehensive genomic testing may further support adoption, creating opportunities for sustained revenue growth.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion.



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More on the Zenith Genomics Launch

Powered by advanced sequencing and interpretation technologies, Zenith genomics offers improved detection of complex genomic features, including tandem repeat expansions that are often difficult to identify using conventional testing methods. By incorporating long-read sequencing confirmation, Zenith genomics enhances diagnostic clarity and accuracy for patients with suspected rare genetic disorders.

Built on a whole genome sequencing backbone, the assay enables a highly comprehensive analysis of genetic variations across the genome. This capability supports the diagnosis of many rare and ultra-rare diseases while helping clinicians guide targeted treatment strategies and improve long-term patient management.

According to Akash Kumar, chief medical officer at MyOme, the company’s mission has always been to unlock the full potential of genomic information to improve patient outcomes. Collaborating with Natera enables the rapid and responsible scaling of Zenith genomics, ensuring that advanced sequencing technologies reach the patients and families who need them most.

In the United States, rare diseases affect around 30 million people and many patients spend four to seven years seeking a correct diagnosis. By leveraging advanced whole genome sequencing technology, the assay aims to improve detection rates and shorten the path to diagnosis for patients with complex or undiagnosed conditions. Rare diseases created an estimated $997-billion economic burden in the United States in 2019, highlighting the importance of innovations like Zenith genomics for better diagnostic solutions and precision medicine tools.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the genetic testing market is valued at $27.32 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% through 2035.

Factors like the increase in incidences of genetic disorders and cancers, the development of efficient and innovative genetic testing kits and techniques, growing consumer awareness, and healthcare spending are driving market growth.

Other News

In January, Natera announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of its multi-modal AI foundation model platform. The partnership will combine Natera’s longitudinal in-vivo datasets and proprietary machine learning models with NVIDIA’s high-performance computing and AI frameworks to expand applications across precision medicine.

Natera announced a partnership with Exelixis, Inc. for a planned clinical study called the STELLAR-316 trial. This phase 3 study will test Exelixis’ new oral cancer drug, zanzalintinib, in combination with and without an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The trial will involve patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer who have already had their tumors surgically removed.

Natera announced the launch of an expanded version of its Fetal Focus non-invasive prenatal test, which checks 21 genes. Supported by results from a new clinical study called the EXPAND trial, Fetal Focus showed an overall accuracy of 96%, correctly identifying 24 out of 25 affected pregnancies. It also achieved 98% accuracy in ruling out unaffected cases, based on 294 total samples covering all 21 genes.

Natera, Inc. Price

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NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, NTRA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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