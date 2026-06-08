NTRA & CytoDyn Partner to Advance ctDNA-Guided Development in mCRC

Natera NTRA recently announced a collaboration with CytoDyn to evaluate circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) dynamics and generate real-world molecular data in support of the latter’s metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) program. The collaboration aims to gain deeper insight into treatment response and disease progression, strengthening the clinical development of leronlimab, CytoDyn’s investigational CCR5-targeting antibody.

Under the collaboration, Natera will analyze clinical samples from CytoDyn’s CLOVER Phase 2 trial, which is evaluating leronlimab in patients with mCRC. Using its Signatera personalized molecular residual disease test, Natera will assess ctDNA changes and molecular response patterns associated with leronlimab treatment.

Management stated that the company is pleased to collaborate with CytoDyn and leverage its extensive real-world molecular oncology database to generate meaningful insights. Natera’s platform helps biopharmaceutical companies to better understand disease biology, treatment response and patient outcomes, supporting informed decision-making across various stages of drug development.

Likely Trend of NTRA Stock Following the News

Shares of NTRA have gained 4.4% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 6% compared with the industry’s 8.1% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.1% in the same timeframe.

The agreement expands the application of Natera’s Signatera in clinical-stage oncology programs. The partnership highlights the growing importance of Natera’s oncology database, which combines molecular testing data with clinical and imaging records to generate actionable insights. In the long run, the collaboration strengthens Natera’s position in precision oncology and biopharma research.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

Natera will provide customized real-world data analyses using its oncology database, which combines more than two million plasma timepoints with clinical and imaging records. By combining molecular response data from Signatera with electronic medical records, the platform can generate insights into treatment response, disease progression and patient outcomes, supporting future clinical development and biomarker-driven strategies for leronlimab.

The collaboration follows the completion of patient enrollment in the CLOVER study, which is investigating leronlimab in combination with trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102) and bevacizumab for previously treated mCRC patients. The partnership is expected to complement ongoing biomarker and translational research from the study to further characterize treatment response and guide future development plans.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the minimal residual disease testing market was valued at $1.70 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% through 2034.

Factors like the demand for highly sensitive technologies like next-generation sequencing and digital PCR, which accurately detect minimal residual cancer cells to guide treatment decisions and predict patient outcomes, are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Natera recently announced a collaboration with Diakonos Oncology to incorporate its Signatera molecular residual disease test into Diakonos’ DOC-RM Phase I/II investigational immunotherapy trial for patients with refractory melanoma.

In May, Natera announced the FDA approval of Signatera CDx as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for use with adjuvant atezolizumab immunotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The approval marks the first companion diagnostic approval in the blood-based minimal residual disease testing space and represents a major milestone in personalized oncology care.

Natera, Inc. Price

Natera, Inc. price | Natera, Inc. Quote

NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Natera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.71%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.5%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.