NTRA & Aveta Partner to Advance MRD-Guided Trial in Head & Neck Cancer

Natera NTRA recently announced a partnership with Aveta Biomics to support AVTA 30-01, a global Phase 3 registrational trial of its oral immunotherapy, APG-157, in patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC). Natera’s Signatera test will be integrated into the AVTA 30-01 Phase 3 study to assess molecular residual disease (MRD) and treatment response during neoadjuvant, induction, adjuvant and follow-up care.

Management noted that growing clinical evidence continues to demonstrate the value of Signatera for MRD detection in head and neck cancer. The company believes its collaboration with Aveta on the AVTA 30-01 trial will further demonstrate Signatera’s potential to advance the field and improve patient care.

Likely Trend of NTRA Stock Following the News

Shares of NTRA have lost 0.3% since the announcement on Monday. Year to date, the stock has gained 18.5% against the industry’s 2.3% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 9.7% in the same timeframe.

The partnership with Aveta Biomics is a positive development for Natera as it expands the clinical use of Signatera in a global Phase 3 registrational trial. Successful validation of Signatera for MRD monitoring and treatment response in head and neck cancer could strengthen its clinical evidence and support wider adoption. Over time, the collaboration could enhance Natera’s position in precision oncology while creating opportunities for biopharma partnerships centered on MRD-guided treatment strategies.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

APG-157 is Aveta’s first-in-class oral immunotherapy designed to benefit both immune-hot and immune-cold tumors in LA-HNSCC. The therapy has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations for this indication. The Phase 3 study builds on Phase 2 results that demonstrated favorable safety, evidence of tumor control, deep molecular responses and promising event-free survival outcomes.

The trial is expected to enroll approximately 826 patients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia, with patient enrollment to begin in the second half of 2026. It will include separate randomized cohorts for patients with resectable and unresectable locally advanced disease, with both treatment and control arms. Signatera will serve as a secondary endpoint to generate insights into disease recurrence and therapeutic response through circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring to assess MRD.

Head and neck cancer affects roughly 950,000 people worldwide each year, and recurrence remains a significant cause of mortality despite advances in surgery, radiation and immunotherapy. This collaboration further expands Natera’s clinical evidence in head and neck cancer, following the positive results from the recently concluded Phase 2 SINERGY trial, which supported the use of Signatera MRD-guided monitoring in this disease setting.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the minimal residual disease testing market was valued at $1.70 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% through 2034.

Factors like the demand for highly sensitive technologies like next-generation sequencing and digital PCR, which accurately detect minimal residual cancer cells to guide treatment decisions and predict patient outcomes, are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Natera recently announced a collaboration with CytoDyn to evaluate ctDNA dynamics and generate real-world molecular data in support of the latter’s metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) program.

In May, Natera announced a collaboration with Diakonos Oncology to incorporate its Signatera molecular residual disease test into Diakonos’ DOC-RM Phase I/II investigational immunotherapy trial for patients with refractory melanoma.

Natera received the FDA approval of Signatera CDx as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for use with adjuvant atezolizumab immunotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Natera, Inc. Price

Natera, Inc. price | Natera, Inc. Quote

NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Natera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and West Pharmaceutical WST.

BrightSpring Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BrightSpring Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 46.5%. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.6%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.