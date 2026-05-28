NTR Prices $1-Billion 5-Year and 10-Year Senior Notes Offering

Nutrien Ltd. NTR has priced two senior note offerings totaling $1 billion, aimed at managing debt maturities while maintaining liquidity and operational stability. The company is issuing $500 million of 4.85% senior notes due May 29, 2031, and $500 million of 5.35% senior notes due May 29, 2036. The offering is expected to close around May 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

According to the company, proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to repay its $500 million 4% senior notes maturing on Dec. 15, 2026. Additional funds will help reduce debt under its short-term credit facilities, support working capital needs and cover general corporate purposes.

The new senior notes will be unsecured and will rank equally with NTR’s existing senior unsecured debt obligations. CIBC World Markets Corp., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Nutrien ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $777 million, up from $701 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt declined 5.6% to $8,825 million from $9,350 million at the end of 2025, while total long-term debt, including the current portion, was $9,861 million compared with $9,863 million at year-end.

Cash used in operating activities was $851 million in the first quarter. Nutrien said the year-over-year improvement primarily reflected higher fertilizer benchmark pricing, increased Retail earnings and record potash sales volumes.

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance following the quarter. Retail adjusted EBITDA is still expected in the $1.75-$1.95 billion range, reflecting the company’s outlook for crop input demand and downstream execution through the year.

Nutrien maintained its sales volume outlook across the upstream portfolio as well. Potash sales volumes are projected at 14.1-14.8 million tons, Nitrogen at 9.2-9.7 million tons and Phosphate at 2.4-2.6 million tons. The company also reiterated capital expenditures guidance of $2-$2.1 billion, with depreciation and amortization expected at $2.4-$2.5 billion and finance costs at $0.65-$0.75 billion.

NTR’s stock has gained 16.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 8.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NTR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 29.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 208.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 125%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.