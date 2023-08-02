NTPC (NSE:NTPC) Price Target Increased by 9.14% to 230.71

The average one-year price target for NTPC (NSE:NTPC) has been revised to 230.71 / share. This is an increase of 9.14% from the prior estimate of 211.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 178.77 to a high of 278.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from the latest reported closing price of 218.45 / share.

NTPC Maintains 3.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in NTPC. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTPC is 0.32%, an increase of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 599,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 92,813K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,720K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTPC by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,679K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,858K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTPC by 7.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,747K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,451K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTPC by 8.25% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 52,182K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,249K shares, representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTPC by 1.07% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 37,237K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,413K shares, representing a decrease of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTPC by 3.46% over the last quarter.

