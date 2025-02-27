$NTNX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NTNX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $213,605,781 of trading volume.

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NTNX:

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,753 shares for an estimated $10,917,666 .

. RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,420 shares for an estimated $2,235,906 .

. STEVEN J GOMO sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,470

DAVID SANGSTER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,950 shares for an estimated $714,968

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.