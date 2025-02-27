News & Insights

$NTNX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$NTNX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $213,605,781 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NTNX:

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,753 shares for an estimated $10,917,666.
  • RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,420 shares for an estimated $2,235,906.
  • STEVEN J GOMO sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,470
  • DAVID SANGSTER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,950 shares for an estimated $714,968
  • VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

