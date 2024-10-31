NTN Corporation Revises Down Full-Year Earnings Forecast

NTN (JP:6472) has released an update.

NTN Corporation has reported lower-than-expected earnings for the first half of its fiscal year, primarily due to decreased sales across major regions including Japan, the Americas, and Europe, coupled with foreign exchange losses. In response, the company has revised its full-year earnings forecast downward, anticipating further impacts from business restructuring efforts. This revision reflects significant challenges NTN is facing in maintaining profitability amidglobal marketpressures.

