NTN Aims for Global Growth with Innovative Technologies

NTN, a leading precision machinery manufacturer, aims to contribute to global industries and the environment by expanding its business globally and developing new technologies and products. With a rich history since 1918, NTN focuses on energy-saving innovations, especially in the context of industrial transformations like electrification and digital technology advancement.

