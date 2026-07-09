NTLA Surges 38% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics NTLA have rallied sharply over the past month, supported by positive regulatory and clinical milestones for one of its lead candidates, lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z; formerly NTLA-2002), as well as continued progress across its broader pipeline. The stock has surged 38% in a month compared with the industry’s rise of 12%. NTLA’s shares have also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 index in this timeframe, as seen in the chart below.

NTLA Outperforms Industry, Sector & the S&P 500 Index



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lonvo-z, an in vivo CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy, is currently being evaluated in the phase III HAELO study for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

In June 2026, the company reported additional positive data from the HAELO study, further highlighting lonvo-z's potential to deliver meaningful disease control for HAE patients.

HAE is a rare genetic disorder marked by recurrent, potentially life-threatening swelling caused by excess bradykinin.

Let’s explore Intellia’s fundamentals to better understand how to play the stock amid the recent share price rally.

Pipeline Progress a Key Focus Area for NTLA

In April 2026, Intellia announced that the phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z for the treatment of HAE had met its primary endpoint and a key secondary endpoint.

The additional data announced last month showed that treatment with lonvo-z reduced the monthly rate of attacks requiring on-demand by 89% and cut the monthly rate of moderate-to-severe attacks by 91% compared with placebo, the study’s other key secondary endpoints.

Intellia initiated a rolling submission of a biologics license application to the FDA seeking approval for lonvo-z for the treatment of HAE in April 2026. A potential approval for lonvo-z could give Intellia its first marketed product and could be a huge catalyst for the stock.

The company plans to commercially launch lonvo-z in the first half of 2027, upon potential approval in the United States.

Intellia’s other lead candidate, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z; formerly NTLA-2001), a CRISPR-based gene-edited therapy, which has been developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, also holds great potential.

Nex-z is being evaluated in two late-stage studies, MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2, for treating ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN), respectively.

Earlier this year, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug (IND) application for both the phase III MAGNITUDE study and the phase III MAGNITUDE-2 study, evaluating nex-z in patients with ATTR-CM and ATTRv-PN, respectively.

Intellia is now focusing on completing patient enrollment in both late-stage studies as promptly as possible. The successful development of nex-z could provide impetus to the stock and create long-term growth visibility.

NTLA’s Competition in the Target Market

Intellia’s pipeline of innovative CRISPR-based therapies holds promise. However, upon successful development and potential approval, the candidates are likely to face competition from other therapies that are also being developed using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to address various diseases in specific areas.

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP is the first and only company in the world to market a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy. The company’s one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, was approved in late 2023 and early 2024 across the United States and Europe for two blood disorder indications — sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (“TDT”).

Casgevy was recently approved by the FDA for treating kids aged two years and older with either SCD with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises or TDT.

CRSP has developed Casgevy in partnership with large biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which is responsible for the therapy’s global development and commercialization. Vertex recorded $42.9 million in Casgevy revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Beam Therapeutics BEAM is developing its genome-editing candidate, risto-cel (formerly BEAM-101), in the phase I/II BEACON study for treating SCD. Beam plans to submit a BLA for risto-cel by the end of 2026.

Beam Therapeutics is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline. The company is developing in vivo therapies, currently in early to mid-stage studies targeting AATD-associated liver disease and glycogen storage disease Ia indications.

NTLA’s Valuation and Estimate Revision

From a valuation standpoint, Intellia is trading at a premium to the industry. Going by the price/book ratio, the stock currently trades at 3.79 times trailing 12-month book value, higher than 3.69 times for the industry. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 2.56.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intellia’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed from $3.46 to $3.18 over the past 60 days. Loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from $1.01 to 65 cents during the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play NTLA Stock?

We suggest investors retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock for now. The recent share price rally reflects growing confidence in Intellia's pipeline progress. Moreover, the successful commercialization of lonvo-z, if approved, could significantly strengthen the company's long-term growth prospects.

Intellia's encouraging pipeline progress and narrowing loss estimates reflect analysts' optimistic outlook for the stock. Any positive data from its ongoing clinical studies could serve as an additional catalyst.

However, the earlier pipeline setback with nex-z remains a key overhang. Moreover, with no marketed products, Intellia remains highly dependent on the successful development of its pipeline. Intense competition in its target markets also poses a significant challenge.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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