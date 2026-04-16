NTLA Stock Rises 20% in 3 Months: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics NTLA have risen 19.6% in the past three months after it outlined key pipeline goals for 2026. The encouraging clinical progress with its pipeline candidates likely raised investor optimism, resulting in the stock's rise during this period.

Intellia’s top line currently consists primarily of collaboration revenues from partners such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN and others. These partnerships are beneficial, enabling Intellia to leverage external capabilities and resources to advance its therapeutic development programs.

NTLA's Recent Pipeline Updates

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron for the development of its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z), which is being studied for two indications — ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) and ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Last month, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application (IND) for the phase III MAGNITUDE study evaluating nex-z in patients with ATTR-CM.

Earlier this year, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the IND application for the phase III study, MAGNITUDE-2, evaluating nex-z in patients with ATTRv-PN. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

With the removal of the clinical hold, Intellia now focuses on completing patient enrollment in both of these late-stage studies as promptly as possible.

In October 2025, Intellia halted dosing and patient enrollment in the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 studies, which evaluated nex-z for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and ATTRv-PN, respectively.

Year to date, shares of Intellia have rallied 66.1% compared with the industry’s increase of 3.1%.



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NTLA’s Other Pipeline Development Activities

Intellia’s other pipeline candidate, lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z), is a single-dose CRISPR/Cas9 therapy designed to prevent angioedema attacks in hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients.

Intellia is developing lonvo-z for the treatment of HAE. The company completed enrolling patients in the pivotal phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z for treating HAE in September 2025. Top-line data from the same is expected to be announced by mid-2026.

If data from the study is found to be positive, the company plans to submit a potential biologics license application for lonvo-z in HAE in the second half of 2026. An anticipated launch for lonvo-z in the United States is expected in the first half of 2027.

The successful development of its pipeline candidates will be a huge boost to Intellia. Also, any positive data readouts from the ongoing studies can become an important catalyst for the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

NTLA’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the drug sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87, while the same for 2027 have increased from $2.85 to $3.25. CPRX shares have gained 10.8% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.89 to $3.08, while the same for 2027 have increased from $3.22 to $3.41. INDV shares have lost 9.4% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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