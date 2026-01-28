NTLA Stock Up More Than 6% as FDA Lifts ATTRv-PN Study Clinical Hold

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA announced that the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application (IND) for the phase III study, MAGNITUDE-2, evaluating nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) in patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).

NTLA shares gained nearly 6.3% on Tuesday following the regulatory update.

Recent Developments for NTLA’s Nex-z

In October 2025, Intellia halted dosing and patient enrollment in its late-stage MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 studies, which were evaluating nex-z for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and ATTRv-PN, respectively.

The studies were halted after a patient experienced grade 4 liver transaminase elevations and increased total bilirubin following dosing with nex-Z and later died.

This triggered a clinical hold by the FDA on the IND and raised widespread concerns about the safety and future of the program.

Intellia has aligned with the FDA on specific study modifications and risk-mitigation measures for MAGNITUDE-2, including enhanced liver safety monitoring. With the removal of the clinical hold, NTLA intends to resume patient enrollment and dosing in the late-stage study as promptly as possible.

The company is also working with the regulatory authorities regarding the clinical hold on the late-stage MAGNITUDE study and will provide an update once a regulatory path forward is established.

Nex-z, Intellia’s lead pipeline candidate, is being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN for the treatment of ATTR-CM and ATTRv-PN. Intellia’s top line currently comprises only collaboration revenues from its partners, like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. While NTLA leads the deal for nex-z, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits. Nex-z has previously received Orphan Drug and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations from the FDA, along with the Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission.

MAGNITUDE-2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of nex-z in patients with ATTRv-PN. Following a protocol amendment, Intellia has increased the planned enrollment from approximately 50 to 60 patients. The study’s primary endpoints include changes in the modified neuropathy impairment score and serum transthyretin levels.

