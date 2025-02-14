$NTLA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NTLA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,040,104 of trading volume.

$NTLA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NTLA:

$NTLA insiders have traded $NTLA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M LEONARD (President and CEO) sold 26,807 shares for an estimated $326,509

DAVID LEBWOHL (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 9,557 shares for an estimated $116,404

LAURA SEPP-LORENZINO (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 8,966 shares for an estimated $109,205

JAMES BASTA (EVP, General Counsel) sold 7,074 shares for an estimated $86,161

DEREK HICKS (EVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 6,502 shares for an estimated $79,194

MICHAEL P DUBE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,384 shares for an estimated $54,959 .

. MUNA BHANJI sold 265 shares for an estimated $2,642

$NTLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $NTLA stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

