$NTLA stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NTLA stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,041,004 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NTLA:
$NTLA Insider Trading Activity
$NTLA insiders have traded $NTLA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN M LEONARD (President and CEO) sold 26,807 shares for an estimated $326,509
- DAVID LEBWOHL (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 9,557 shares for an estimated $116,404
- LAURA SEPP-LORENZINO (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 8,966 shares for an estimated $109,205
- JAMES BASTA (EVP, General Counsel) sold 7,074 shares for an estimated $86,161
- DEREK HICKS (EVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 6,502 shares for an estimated $79,194
- MICHAEL P DUBE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,384 shares for an estimated $54,959.
- ELIANA CLARK (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 679 shares for an estimated $6,104
- MUNA BHANJI sold 265 shares for an estimated $2,642
$NTLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $NTLA stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 4,950,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,717,000
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,736,920 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,912,487
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,928,469 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,485,948
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,556,433 shares (+207.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,148,008
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,504,631 shares (+152.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,543,997
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,463,336 shares (+525.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,062,497
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,394,911 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,264,662
$NTLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTLA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024
$NTLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTLA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NTLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $60.0 on 11/11/2024
- Jack Allen from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $18.0 on 10/24/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
