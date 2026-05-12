NTLA Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark, Pipeline in Focus

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA incurred first-quarter 2026 loss of 81 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 92 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.10 per share.

Intellia’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. The company reported revenues of $15 million for the first quarter of 2026, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16 million. Total revenues declined 9.5% year over year.

Year to date, shares of NTLA have surged 60.4% against the industry’s 2.7% decline.



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NTLA’s Q1 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $80.7 million, down 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decrease was due to lower employee-related expenses, stock-based compensation and reduced spending on research materials and contracted services.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $34.8 million, up 20.1% year over year, primarily due to continued investments in building the company’s commercial infrastructure and higher legal expenses, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation.

As of March 31, 2026, Intellia had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $517.2 million compared with $605.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Following an underwritten public offering of common stock, the company expects its cash runway to support operations into 2028.

NTLA's Recent Pipeline Updates

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN to develop its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z), which is being studied for two indications — ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) and ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

In March, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application (IND) for the phase III MAGNITUDE study evaluating nex-z in patients with ATTR-CM.

Earlier this year, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the IND application for the phase III study, MAGNITUDE-2, evaluating nex-z in patients with ATTRv-PN. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

With the removal of the clinical hold, Intellia is now focusing on completing patient enrollment in both late-stage studies as promptly as possible.

In April, Intellia announced top-line data from the global phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z, an in vivo CRISPR gene editing therapy, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). The study met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints.

The study demonstrated that a one-time infusion of lonvo-z reduced HAE attacks by 87% compared with placebo over the six-month evaluation period. Patients treated with lonvo-z had a much lower average monthly attack rate (0.26) versus 2.10 in the placebo group. Per data, the company initiated a rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA seeking approval for lonvo-z for the treatment of HAE.

The company expects to complete the BLA submission in the second half of 2026. Intellia plans to commercially launch lonvo-z in the first half of 2027, as the world’s first in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy, if approved.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

NTLA’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, both currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 7.6% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 8.2% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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