NTLA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.07, changing hands as high as $43.19 per share. Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTLA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.435 per share, with $76.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.