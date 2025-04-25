$NTGR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NTGR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,006,793 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NTGR:
$NTGR Insider Trading Activity
$NTGR insiders have traded $NTGR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES J. PROBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,929 shares for an estimated $291,148
- THOMAS H WAECHTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,183 shares for an estimated $115,415.
- MURRAY BRYAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $92,044
$NTGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $NTGR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 884,330 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,646,277
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 376,974 shares (+126.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,506,265
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 375,361 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,461,311
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 305,739 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,520,945
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 192,214 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,357,004
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 184,863 shares (+31.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,152,131
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 177,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,938,982
