$NTGR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NTGR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,006,793 of trading volume.

$NTGR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NTGR:

$NTGR insiders have traded $NTGR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J. PROBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,929 shares for an estimated $291,148

THOMAS H WAECHTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,183 shares for an estimated $115,415 .

. MURRAY BRYAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $92,044

$NTGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $NTGR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

