NTG Clarity Networks Shatters Revenue Records

NTG Clarity Networks (TSE:NCI) has released an update.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has achieved a record-breaking first quarter in 2024, boasting their highest single quarter revenue at $11.75M, marking a 92% increase from the previous year. The company’s profit soared to $2.37M, a staggering 273% rise from Q1 2023, coupled with significant debt reduction and a positive turn in working capital for the first time in almost a decade.

