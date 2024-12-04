NTG Clarity Networks Secures Major Contract Renewal

NTG Clarity Networks (TSE:NCI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
NTG Clarity Networks has secured a significant $22 million contract renewal and expansion with a financial services customer in the Middle East. This deal, which highlights a 25% increase in resource headcount, strengthens NTG’s growth momentum and contributes to its backlog of over $100 million. The contract will support NTG’s aim to meet its 2024 revenue target and underscores a trend toward long-term, recurring revenue contracts.
For further insights into TSE:NCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.