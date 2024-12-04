News & Insights

NTG Clarity Networks Secures Major Contract Renewal

December 04, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

NTG Clarity Networks (TSE:NCI) has released an update.

NTG Clarity Networks has secured a significant $22 million contract renewal and expansion with a financial services customer in the Middle East. This deal, which highlights a 25% increase in resource headcount, strengthens NTG’s growth momentum and contributes to its backlog of over $100 million. The contract will support NTG’s aim to meet its 2024 revenue target and underscores a trend toward long-term, recurring revenue contracts.

