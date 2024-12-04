NTG Clarity Networks Secures Major Contract Renewal

NTG Clarity Networks (TSE:NCI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NTG Clarity Networks has secured a significant $22 million contract renewal and expansion with a financial services customer in the Middle East. This deal, which highlights a 25% increase in resource headcount, strengthens NTG’s growth momentum and contributes to its backlog of over $100 million. The contract will support NTG’s aim to meet its 2024 revenue target and underscores a trend toward long-term, recurring revenue contracts.

For further insights into TSE:NCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.