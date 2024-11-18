News & Insights

NTG Clarity Networks Announces $10.3M in New Orders

November 18, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

NTG Clarity Networks (TSE:NCI) has released an update.

NTG Clarity Networks has secured $10.3 million CAD in new orders and renewals, boosting its presence in the IT, telecom, financial, and education sectors. The company’s growth is driven by Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and strong client relationships that result in increased IT budgets from satisfied clients.

