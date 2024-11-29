News & Insights

Ntegrator Holdings Faces Misconduct and Legal Challenges

November 29, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Watches.com Limited (SG:WVJ) has released an update.

Ntegrator Holdings Limited is investigating misconduct involving former executives Sw Chan Kit and Han Meng Siew, with concerns over unauthorized absences and potential breaches of fiduciary duties. The company is also dealing with winding-up proceedings initiated by the same individuals, with a court hearing rescheduled for January 2025. This ongoing situation highlights significant internal challenges for the company as it seeks resolution.

