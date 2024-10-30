News & Insights

Ntegrator Holdings Faces Investigation and Financial Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Watches.com Limited (SG:WVJ) has released an update.

Ntegrator Holdings Limited is grappling with a misconduct investigation involving a $220,000 transaction, with a resolution expected by December 2024. Simultaneously, the company faces winding up proceedings with hearings set for November, while struggling to appoint a new Head of Finance after unsuccessful recruitment efforts. Investors should watch for updates as these developments unfold, impacting the company’s financial stability.

