Ntegrator Holdings Faces Investigation and Financial Challenges

Watches.com Limited (SG:WVJ) has released an update.

Ntegrator Holdings Limited is grappling with a misconduct investigation involving a $220,000 transaction, with a resolution expected by December 2024. Simultaneously, the company faces winding up proceedings with hearings set for November, while struggling to appoint a new Head of Finance after unsuccessful recruitment efforts. Investors should watch for updates as these developments unfold, impacting the company’s financial stability.

