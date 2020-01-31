NTDOY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Nintendo Ltd (Symbol: NTDOY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.71, changing hands as low as $45.98 per share. Nintendo Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTDOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTDOY's low point in its 52 week range is $32.02 per share, with $53.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.06.

