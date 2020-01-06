NTCT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of NetScout Systems Inc (Symbol: NTCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.87, changing hands as high as $24.92 per share. NetScout Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTCT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.94 per share, with $30.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.76.

