NTCT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of NetScout Systems Inc (Symbol: NTCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.28, changing hands as high as $25.48 per share. NetScout Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTCT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.11 per share, with $30.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.36.

