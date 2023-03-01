NTCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Natura & Co Holding SA (Symbol: NTCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.51, changing hands as low as $5.46 per share. Natura & Co Holding SA shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTCO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.61 per share, with $12.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.48.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: ACEL Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OCN
LEGN Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.