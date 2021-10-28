NTB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.88, changing hands as low as $35.14 per share. Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.02 per share, with $41.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.50.

