NTB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.49, changing hands as low as $36.39 per share. Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.95 per share, with $41.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.54.

