NTB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.27, changing hands as high as $30.33 per share. Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.93 per share, with $38.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.18.

