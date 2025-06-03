$NTAP stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NTAP stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $73,484,302 of trading volume.

$NTAP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NTAP:

$NTAP insiders have traded $NTAP stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $7,818,088 .

. GEORGE KURIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $5,447,072 .

. CESAR CERNUDA (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,696 shares for an estimated $4,305,303 .

. ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 3 purchases buying 5,524 shares for an estimated $499,597 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELIZABETH M O'CALLAHAN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,653 shares for an estimated $298,309 .

. LORENZO DANIEL DE (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $68,856.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $NTAP stock to their portfolio, and 511 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NTAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTAP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTAP forecast page.

$NTAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTAP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NTAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $130.0 on 03/04/2025

You can track data on $NTAP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.