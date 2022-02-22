NTAP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.31, changing hands as low as $85.76 per share. NetApp, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTAP's low point in its 52 week range is $58.83 per share, with $96.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.12. The NTAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.