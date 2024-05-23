NT Minerals Limited Enters Trading Halt

News & Insights

Redbank Copper Ltd. (AU:NTM) has released an update.

NT Minerals Limited (ASX: NTM) has requested and been granted a voluntary suspension from the Australian Securities Exchange, effective immediately and lasting until either the commencement of trading on May 31, 2024, or the release of a pending announcement concerning a new right to mine agreement. The suspension is aimed at helping the company manage its disclosure obligations during ongoing negotiations. There are no known reasons that would prevent the grant of the suspension.

