An N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Insider Bought 10,000 Shares for $565,000

Key Points

10,000 shares were acquired for a transaction value of approximately ~$565,000 at around $56.49 per share on May 29, 2026.

This buy increased Mark Lynch's direct holdings by 4.45%, bringing direct ownership to 234,794 shares following the transaction.

All shares are held directly; there are no indirect or derivative holdings involved in this transaction.

Lynch retains 234,794 ordinary shares (direct), representing a continued material stake in the company.

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Director Mark T Lynch reported the open-market purchase of 10,000 shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) on May 29, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value $564,940.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 234,794 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $13.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($56.49); post-transaction value based on May 29, 2026, market close ($56.46).

Key questions

How did this transaction affect Mark T Lynch's direct ownership stake?

This purchase increased Lynch's direct holdings by 10,000 shares, a 4.45% increment relative to his pre-transaction position, resulting in a new total of 234,794 directly held shares.

This purchase increased Lynch's direct holdings by 10,000 shares, a 4.45% increment relative to his pre-transaction position, resulting in a new total of 234,794 directly held shares. What was the market context at the time of the transaction?

Shares were priced at around $56.49 per share at the time of purchase, with The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited having delivered a 37.15% total return over the trailing one-year period as of May 29, 2026.

Shares were priced at around $56.49 per share at the time of purchase, with The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited having delivered a 37.15% total return over the trailing one-year period as of May 29, 2026. Does Lynch maintain any indirect or derivative exposure to the stock?

All shares are held directly in ordinary shares; there are no indirect holdings or derivative securities (such as options or warrants) reported for Lynch after this transaction.

All shares are held directly in ordinary shares; there are no indirect holdings or derivative securities (such as options or warrants) reported for Lynch after this transaction. What does this transaction signal in terms of ownership capacity and cadence?

This acquisition represents a build in direct ownership, with Lynch retaining 234,794 ordinary shares (direct), underscoring ongoing exposure and available capacity for future activity in the company’s stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $796.9 million Net income (TTM) $240.8 million Dividend yield 3.45% Price (as of market close 2026-06-02) $57.90

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 2, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of retail, commercial, and private banking services, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, credit cards, investment products, and insurance solutions.

Serves individuals and small to medium-sized businesses across Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and several international financial centers.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is a diversified financial institution with a strong presence in island and international markets, leveraging a broad product portfolio and multi-jurisdictional operations. The bank's strategy emphasizes stable deposit funding, prudent lending, and expansion in specialized wealth and fiduciary services. Its ability to offer integrated solutions across multiple geographies provides a competitive edge in serving both local and international clients.

What this transaction means for investors

Insiders have millions of reasons to sell their stock, but there’s really just one reason to buy. It appears that Mark Lynch expects shares of the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to rise.

Butterfield’s regional advantage is growing. In May, the company announced an agreement to acquire CIBC Caribbean Bank. With about $29 billion in assets, the acquisition could go a long way toward expanding the company’s Caribbean footprint.

Acting as an international bank headquartered in Bermuda with ties to the U.K. and Canada has been a lucrative endeavor. The bank reported an outstanding return on common equity of 22.1% in the first quarter. To put this in perspective, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported a 12% return on equity during the same period.

With an eye toward acquisitions, Butterfield could retain its leading position for decades to come. The bank raised its dividend payout by 13.6% in 2025, and the bank is well-positioned to continue raising its payout.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of N.t. Butterfield & Son. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.