NSX Limited Expands Securities Offering

May 26, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

NSX Limited (AU:NSX) has released an update.

NSX Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1,318,375 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, under the issuer code NSX, with an issue date of May 22, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial instruments available to investors and reflects potential growth opportunities.

