NSX Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

NSX Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including key director re-elections and performance rights approvals. The meeting results reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors can expect continued stability and growth from NSX Limited.

