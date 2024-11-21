News & Insights

NSX Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

November 21, 2024 — 01:19 am EST

NSX Limited (AU:NSX) has released an update.

NSX Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including key director re-elections and performance rights approvals. The meeting results reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors can expect continued stability and growth from NSX Limited.

