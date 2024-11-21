NSX Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

NSX Limited (AU:NSX) has released an update.
NSX Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including key director re-elections and performance rights approvals. The meeting results reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors can expect continued stability and growth from NSX Limited.
